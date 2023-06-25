Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.30.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.8 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $207.81 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.22 and a 1-year high of $262.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.46.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.