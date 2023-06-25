Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.
The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $123.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.34. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.
Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group
In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.
The PNC Financial Services Group Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on The PNC Financial Services Group from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than The PNC Financial Services Group
Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.