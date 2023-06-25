Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $123.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.34. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

