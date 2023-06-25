Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,001 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 523.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 20,195 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $234,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 583.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 79,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,432,000 after buying an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $144.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

