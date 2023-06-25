Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHR opened at $49.52 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.96.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

