Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

