Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,417 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 736,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,090,000 after purchasing an additional 95,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

