Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,914 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $43,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,206.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $45,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,101.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $45,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,101.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,880 shares of company stock worth $186,367. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

BXMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

NYSE BXMT opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.78%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.16%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Stories

