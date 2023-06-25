Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 207 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raymond James Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.86.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.64. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.