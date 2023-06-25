Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $963,542,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,867 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after acquiring an additional 283,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $432,541,000 after buying an additional 269,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.86.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $274.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

