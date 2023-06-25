Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pinterest by 372.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825,757 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,500,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 627.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,282,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,583,000 after buying an additional 8,869,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after buying an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,748,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $46,918.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,595.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 579,105 shares of company stock worth $14,729,792 over the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PINS stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

