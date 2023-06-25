Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 799 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 277.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vale by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

NYSE:VALE opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

