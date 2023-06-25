Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth $774,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth $344,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,213,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $909,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEHCV opened at $56.00 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $66.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

