FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,544 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $122.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 854,930 shares of company stock valued at $29,996,488. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

