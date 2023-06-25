Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,859 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.2 %

F stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

