Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 104.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1,117.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

