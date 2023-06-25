Frank Slootman Sells 1,761 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $312,524.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,953,162.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 9th, Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $300,510.44.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $178.25 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $205.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.45 and its 200-day moving average is $152.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Snowflake from $171.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.17.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

