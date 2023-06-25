FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,092,783 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 652,078 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.76% of FuelCell Energy worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $886.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 3.69. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $5.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 7.22.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 79.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Featured Articles

