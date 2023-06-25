Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,561 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.15% of Fulgent Genetics worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 829.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $37.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 1.55. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $65.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $66.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLGT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $56,540.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $57,749.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 425,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,159,498.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $56,540.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,890 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,836 shares of company stock valued at $154,591 in the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

