Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 11,486 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $16.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.