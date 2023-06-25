Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,495 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after acquiring an additional 864,628 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $191.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.05 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

