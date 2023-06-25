Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $132.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.65. The stock has a market cap of $159.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock worth $33,850,091. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

