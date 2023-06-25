Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $237,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,078 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $191.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.55 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

