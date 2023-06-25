Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $281,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 1,257.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.56.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $445.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $435.00 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.04.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

