Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $361,000 Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 30,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $95.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.50 and its 200-day moving average is $108.41. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.