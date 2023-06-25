Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 1,488.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $328.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.19, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.11. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $368.87.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. CICC Research began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global cut Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

