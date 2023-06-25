Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $103,178,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,122,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,047,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,799 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Flex during the third quarter valued at $30,272,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Flex

Flex Price Performance

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $135,389.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,254 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $645,641.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,825,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,588,634.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $135,389.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 535,934 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,703 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $27.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Flex Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.