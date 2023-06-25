Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,663 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.5% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 33.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 89,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Southern by 3.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 108,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $70.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.