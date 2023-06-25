Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 123 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

KLA Trading Down 2.2 %

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,606 shares of company stock worth $11,430,333 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $456.95 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $482.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.45.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.