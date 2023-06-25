Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,846 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,690 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in eBay by 50.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

