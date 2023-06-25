Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 46 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $1,257,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 14.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $242.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.59.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.