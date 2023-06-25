Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 9,719 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.17.

FDX stock opened at $232.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

