Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,635,000 after buying an additional 17,020,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nasdaq by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,871,000 after buying an additional 9,918,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,610,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,128,000 after buying an additional 161,132 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,088,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,503,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.