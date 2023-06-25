Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $870,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 47 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 580.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,051,161.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,043.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,233.61 and a 52-week high of $2,139.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,017.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,721.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,066.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

