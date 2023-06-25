General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,432 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Down 1.3 %

General Motors stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

