Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $35.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.04). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 530.36% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. The company had revenue of $128.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Guardant Health from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,981 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $97,508.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,863.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $103,863.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kumud Kalia acquired 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $97,508.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,863.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

