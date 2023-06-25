Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in FMC by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

FMC Price Performance

FMC opened at $105.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.