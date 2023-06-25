Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,966 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 49,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.79.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $91.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $92.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.42.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

