Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.50.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $287.94 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

