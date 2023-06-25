Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $184,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,482,890 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

IRM stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $57.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.28.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.75%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

