Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.08 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,468,000 after purchasing an additional 109,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,770,000 after purchasing an additional 84,788 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,718,000 after purchasing an additional 59,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,537 shares of company stock worth $5,165,878. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.00.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $394.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $402.89 and its 200 day moving average is $411.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $371.59 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

