Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Garmin by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Garmin Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $101.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.29 and a 200-day moving average of $99.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $108.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.40%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

