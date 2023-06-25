Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.11 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,096 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,602 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

