Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.15 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,517 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 14,407 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,248,375.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,081 shares in the company, valued at $27,512,877.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,248,375.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,512,877.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,343 shares of company stock worth $2,115,059 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.81. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

