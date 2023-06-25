Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,842,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,222,000 after purchasing an additional 146,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,289,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $713,177,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,364,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $436,660,000 after purchasing an additional 107,474 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,115,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,092,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:STE opened at $210.81 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $227.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.97 and its 200-day moving average is $194.63.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on STE. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

