Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,236 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Roblox by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $316,025.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,888,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,975,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $316,025.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,888,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,975,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,235,904.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,806 shares of company stock worth $33,865,470 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox Stock Down 3.3 %

Several analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $37.85 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.