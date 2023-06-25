Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,932,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,241,000 after buying an additional 195,694 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,486,000 after buying an additional 390,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,162,000 after buying an additional 45,774 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $188.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.61 and a 1 year high of $229.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.41.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,907,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,817 shares in the company, valued at $74,166,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.75 per share, with a total value of $1,907,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,166,842.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $291,776.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,962,814.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,250 shares of company stock worth $3,957,700 and have sold 99,825 shares worth $21,559,620. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

