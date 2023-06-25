Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,650 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

PPL Trading Down 1.3 %

PPL opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Stories

