Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $4,195,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Raymond James by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Raymond James Price Performance

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RJF stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.64. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

