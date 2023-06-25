Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,977 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

