Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 11,270 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,270 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Mosaic Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of MOS opened at $34.21 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.03.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.